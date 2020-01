A taxi operator was murdered in Harbour View, St Andrew on Thursday, January 16.

The dead man has been identified as Adrian Tulloch, a 31-year-old of the Bayshore Park area in the said community.

According to police reports are about 7.45 pm, cops were patrolling the area when gunshots were fired within the community.

Officers responded and Tulloch’s body was discovered on the spot on Harbour Drive in the community.

The police are investigating.