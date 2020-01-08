Gunmen Shoot Up House in Lilliput, St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): The St James Police are now in search of armed men who shot up a family house in Lilliput, St James, on Tuesday morning, January 7, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to property and motor vehicle.

Luckily none of the three occupants who were inside the dwelling were injured during the shooting.

Reports by the police are that about 1:00 a.m., the 59-year-old owner, and his 32-year-old son were at home at a section of the community known as Bobman Hill, when they heard strange sounds coming from outside.

Before they could investigate, they were greeted by a hail of bullets ripping through the windows of the house, so they were forced to take cover.

The police were summoned and after they rushed to the scene, the gunmen had already left and escaped in the community.

Investigations revealed that the gunmen shot up two motor vehicles owned by both occupants, and also sections of their family house.

The police say they are now carrying out a series of investigations on the scene.