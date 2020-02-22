Gunmen Leave Illegal Firearm Behind after Shooting at Cops in St Andrew

The St Andrew South police are in search of a group of gunmen who left an illegal firearm behind, after shooting at a police patrol along Norman Lane, on Friday, February 21.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 9:00 a.m., a team of officers were conducting an operation along Norman Lane in Kingston 11 when gunmen open gunfire on them, and the lawmen returned the fire.

The gunmen fled the scene and escaped in the area on foot, and following a search of the area, the lawmen found a Springfield USA 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen live rounds of ammunition.