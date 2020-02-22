Gunmen Leave Illegal Firearm Behind after Shooting at Cops in St Andrew

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St Andrew South police are in search of a group of gunmen who left an illegal firearm behind, after shooting at a police patrol along Norman Lane, on Friday, February 21.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 9:00 a.m., a team of officers were conducting an operation along Norman Lane in Kingston 11 when gunmen open gunfire on them, and the lawmen returned the fire.

The gunmen fled the scene and escaped in the area on foot, and following a search of the area, the lawmen found a Springfield USA 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen live rounds of ammunition.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....