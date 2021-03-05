Gunmen Flee Vehicle Leaving M-16 Magazine and Live Rounds, in Kingston

A team of officers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Kingston, seized an M-16 magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition, and a stolen motor car, following a high-speed chase with gunmen along Robinson road, Kingston 19, on Wednesday, March 3.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 am, the lawmen were on patrol in the area, when they saw two men traveling in a Nissan Tida motor car, whose actions arouse their suspicions.

The driver was signaled to stop, however, he disobeyed and speed away. The police gave chase, and upon reaching a section of the roadway, the gunmen abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the M-16 magazine and the ammunition.

