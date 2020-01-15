Gunmen attack St Thomas truck driver, almost shot to death 

Gunmen reportedly attacked the driver and almost killed in a section of Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday, January 11.

The driver’s identity is being withheld for safety reasons, was transported and admitted to hospital but in stable condition.

It is reported that around 12am, the driver was on his way home when he was approached by attackers before they fired shots and hitting him.

The gunmen also reportedly had stolen his licensed firearm before they escaped on foot.

The St Thomas police are investigating.