Gunmen attack St Thomas truck driver, almost shot to death 

Gunmen attack St Thomas truck driver, almost shot to death 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Gunmen reportedly attacked the driver and almost killed in a section of Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday, January 11.

The driver’s identity is being withheld for safety reasons, was transported and admitted to hospital but in stable condition.

It is reported that around 12am, the driver was on his way home when he was approached by attackers before they fired shots and hitting him.

The gunmen also reportedly had stolen his licensed firearm before they escaped on foot.

The St Thomas police are investigating.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Man with three women lives under bridge
Man with three women lives under bridge
Gunmen attack St Thomas truck driver, almost shot to death 
Gunmen attack St Thomas truck driver, almost shot to death 
Illegal Gun seized in St Andrew
Illegal Gun seized in St Andrew
Boyfriend gets life sentence for 2015 murder of Sophia teen
Boyfriend gets life sentence for 2015 murder of Sophia teen
Woman dies at double funeral after pastor dooms cousin to hell for not being baptized
Woman dies at double funeral after pastor dooms cousin to hell for not being baptized
His Jamaican wife is Top Aid to A Prominent US Politician
His Jamaican wife is Top Aid to A Prominent US Politician
14-year-old Danica Muragh from Westmoreland Missing
14-year-old Danica Muragh from Westmoreland Missing
Jamaica records 34 murders in the first 11 days of 2020
Jamaica records 34 murders in the first 11 days of 2020
Wanted Man Killed in St James, Two Others Captured
Wanted Man Killed in St James, Two Others Captured

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....