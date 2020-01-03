Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Gunmen Arrested and Charged Two men who were arrested and charged by a police-military team on Salmon Close in Bay Farm Villa, Kingston 11, recently have been arrested and charged with Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They have been identified as 18-year-old Travell Spence of Marcus Path, and 21-year-old Romeo McLeod otherwise called “Seagle” of Salmon Close, and both of Bay Farm Villa, Kingston 11.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that lawmen were on operation in the area when they carried out the search of a premises.

During the search, one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol containing 12 rounds of ammunition was seized, and both men charged.

 

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Ingrid Henry Missing, From St Mary
Ingrid Henry Missing, From St Mary
JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days
JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days
St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged
St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged
Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston
Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston
Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged
Over 2300 Pounds of Ganja Seized in St Thomas, 5 Men Charged
Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James
Man Held with Illegal Gun at Spot Check in Spring Mount, St James

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....