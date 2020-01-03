Gunmen Arrested and Charged in Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Gunmen Arrested and Charged – Two men who were arrested and charged by a police-military team on Salmon Close in Bay Farm Villa, Kingston 11, recently have been arrested and charged with Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They have been identified as 18-year-old Travell Spence of Marcus Path, and 21-year-old Romeo McLeod otherwise called “Seagle” of Salmon Close, and both of Bay Farm Villa, Kingston 11.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that lawmen were on operation in the area when they carried out the search of a premises.

During the search, one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol containing 12 rounds of ammunition was seized, and both men charged.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter