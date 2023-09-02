Gunman Held after Killing Bus Operator in St James

Swift actions by the St James police led to the seizure of an illegal firearm and the arrest of a gunman, who reportedly shot and killed a bus operator along a section of the Montpelier main road in the parish on Friday morning, September 1.
The identity of the gunman who hails from Rose heights community is being withheld pending further investigation.
Reports are that about 10:00am, the accused who posed as a passenger boarded the bus heading for Cambridge, followed by which he held the driver at gunpoint and opened fire hitting him.
He then pushed the driver from the driver’s seat before speeding away in the stolen bus.
The police were alerted and swift action led to the bus being spotted, and was chased resulting in the gunman loosing control and the vehicle overturned.
He was later held on a premises in Roehampton community, and the illegal firearm recovered from him.
The driver of the Toyota Voxy bus was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.