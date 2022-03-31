Gunman Busted in Shootout with Cops Linked to 2021 Murder

A St. Catherine man who was apprehended during a shootout with cops was linked to a murder and the shooting incident in Red Hills Square, St. Andrew on April 3, 2021. Oral Scott, a 44 year-old vendor was shot dead and another man injured.

Charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent with the Use of a Firearmis 29-year-old Saddique Black of Johns Pen District in Redwood, St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:30 a.m., Scott was hanging clothes on a stall when he was pounced upon by Black and another man who opened gunfire hitting him. Another man was also injured during the melee. Scott died while being treated at hospital and the injured man treated.

Relentless efforts by the police led to Black’s apprehension on Thursday, March 17 during a confrontation with him and other gunmen in Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew.

Cell site data was among evidence that linked Black to the area at the time of Scott’s murder. He was subsequently charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.