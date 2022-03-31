Gunman Busted in Shootout with Cops Linked to 2021 Murder

IPROB INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING

A St. Catherine man who was apprehended during a shootout with cops was linked to a murder and the shooting incident in Red Hills Square, St. Andrew on April 3, 2021. Oral Scott, a 44 year-old vendor was shot dead and another man injured.

Charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent with the Use of a Firearmis 29-year-old Saddique Black of Johns Pen District in Redwood, St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:30 a.m., Scott was hanging clothes on a stall when he was pounced upon by Black and another man who opened gunfire hitting him. Another man was also injured during the melee. Scott died while being treated at hospital and the injured man treated.

Relentless efforts by the police led to Black’s apprehension on Thursday, March 17 during a confrontation with him and other gunmen in Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew.

Cell site data was among evidence that linked Black to the area at the time of Scott’s murder. He was subsequently charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com