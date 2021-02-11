Gun Woman Held in St Ann

The St Ann police say they have now laid criminal charges against a female who was found in possession of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, at her home in Drax Hall, St Ann, on Saturday, December 6.

She has been identified as 47-year-old Debbie Walters, of Drax Hall Country Club, also in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 1:30 pm, the police carried out a search operation at Walters home, which led to the seizure of a Glock pistol, fitted with a magazine containing nine live 9mm rounds, which was found in a closet at the house.

The accused woman was taken into custody, and subsequently charged on Wednesday, February 10.