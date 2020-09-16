Gun Woman Arrested and Charged in Norwood, St James

A 27-year-old woman who reportedly threatened the life of another female with a firearm, in Norwood, St James, on Friday, has been arrested and charged by the police.

She has been identified as Estherlee Anglin, otherwise called ‘ Trish’ of Cherry Gardens, in Norwood.

Anglin has since been charged with Assault at Common law, and iIlegal possession of firearm.

Reports are that on Friday, September 11, Trish and another female got caught up in an argument in their community.

During the dispute, Trish reportedly ran from the scene and returned shortly after with an illegal gun, which she pointed at the female and threaten to shoot her, before leaving the scene.

A report was made to the police, and following an investigation, the accused gun woman was apprehended.

She is booked to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court at a later date.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

