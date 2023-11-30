Three men were arrested and charged following the seizure of two firearms
and several rounds of ammunition along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston on Thursday,
November 23.
The men have been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession
of Ammunition, Trafficking of Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon with
Intent to Traffic. Charged are:
29-year-old Nicholas Freeman otherwise called ‘Nicko’, of Trinidad Road, Kingston 11.
23-year-old Ryan Morrison otherwise called ‘Alfred’, Construction Worker of Belvedere
District, St Andrew.
21-year-old Akeem Moore, otherwise called ‘Brown Chops’, of Steer Town, St Ann and
Pleasant Heights, Rockfort, Kingston 2.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that 6:30 a.m., lawmen carried out an operation along
Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 13 where a blue Toyota Yaris motorcar was searched with the
three men abroad. During the search, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm
cartridges and a .38 revolver containing six .38 cartridges were found inside of the motor car.
All three persons were taken into custody and were charged after a question and answer session
on Wednesday, November 29.
Their court date is not yet finalised.
Gun Traffickers Charged
