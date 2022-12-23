Gun Touting Man Slapped With Several Charges Under the New Firearms Act

Jevonne Hart otherwise called ‘Flex’, 31-year-old of Guys Hill in St. Catherine was slapped with several charges after he used a firearm to hit two men in the face at a party on Guys Hill main road in the parish on Saturday, December 16.

He has been charged with:

  • Possession of Prohibited Weapon
  • Using Firearm to commit a Felony
  • Possession of Firearm with Intent to Injure
  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm
  • Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm
  • Malicious Destruction of Property
  • Unlawful Wounding

Reports are that Hart was at a party, when he got into an altercation with two other men. He reportedly approached them and used a firearm to hit them in their faces. One of the victims suffered a broken front teeth and another was dislodged. He also destroyed another man’s cellular phone before fleeing the scene. He was later apprehended by the police and charged for the crimes.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, December 30.

