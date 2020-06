St James police seized a Glock 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine, containing 12 rounds, on an open lot in Granville, in the parish on Monday, June 8.

The Montego Bay Police said that about 6:35 a.m., Monday, lawmen were in the area when d the firearm and ammunition were found wrapped in a piece of cloth on an open lot. No one was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

Investigations continue.