Gun, Ammo Seized in St James

Police in St James seized an M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition in Norwood after men ran leaving the gun and ammunition behind.

According to police, about 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, members of the St. James Proactive Investigation Unit and the Operational Support Team conducted an operation in Norwood in the parish when several men were seen running from a premises. Checks were made and a Colt M16 rifle with a magazine containing three 5.56 rounds of ammunition was found. One ballistic vest and several sheets of paper containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living overseas were also found.

Meanwhile in Glendevon, also in St. James, about 12:30 p.m., on Monday, June 1, a Police Team conducted another operation and one .40 cartridge was found on a dirt track.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizures.