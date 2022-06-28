Guidance Seeks to Elevate Dancers with New Singles

Reggae recording artiste Guidance is pleased that his latest singles are giving dancers the spotlight they deserve, rather than simply the artiste himself.

Dancers such as Energy Di Dancer, Boysie Roses, Pata Skeng and Real Flavor have been in the industry for more than a decade without receiving the opportunities that other dancers have had.

“These dancers deserve to tour the globe too and I am playing my part to make this happen. When the dancers are a part of the actual songs they get not only earnings from the sale of the track itself but they are more likely to get booked on shows to perform the songs and dance moves, “Guidance shared.

Guidance had his breakthrough success in 2008 with the reggae ballad “Love What You Got.” He is now dabbling in dancehall with the Shamballa’s dance move inspired Shamballa Rock and Call In The Money, two tracks that feature decade long dancers; Energy Di Dancer, Boysie Roses, and Real Flavor.

He also released a collaboration on Mother’s Day with dancer Pata Skeng called Mama Love.

“Dancers are as much a part of the dancehall culture. If these dancers don’t dance to your songs and create dance moves, dancehall wouldn’t be the same. This is their career and they deserve to get a better strength in the space locally and globally,” Guidance added.

Shamballa Rock and Call In The Money, produced by New York based label Kerron Records, have received fantastic reviews since their release earlier this year, as well as a lot of airplay on radio stations  and in the streets of Jamaica.  The music and dancing techniques directed by Christopher Bird’s Shambala Rock Visuals videos have also gone global.

