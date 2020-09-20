Guidance Counsellor Wanted By Westmoreland Police Leslie Blake

The Westmoreland Police have listed Leslie Blake, Guidance Counsellor, of a Clarendon address as Wanted. He is being asked to turn himself in to the Police immediately.

Blake is wanted for two counts of Rape of a minor committed in March and June 2020 in Little London, Westmoreland.

Blake is being asked to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigation Branch or any Police Station immediately. In the meantime, the Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Savanna-la-Mar CIB at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311 or Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Citizens are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals