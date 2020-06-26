GUHH Star Angela Simmons ‘Willie Bounces’ To Sean Paul’s Temperature And Send Fans Wild

Angela Simmons, the daughter of music mogul Russell Simmons, is all about body positivity, and she’s all about expressing herself in new ways, even when she is attempting dances just for fun.

The Growing Up Hip-Hop star seems to be a fan of dancehall music as she posted a video of herself yesterday, doing the popular dance move “willie bounce”, which took the dancehall world by storm ten years ago.

The Willie Bounce is one of Elephant Man’s most recognizable songs, with the corresponding dance now a signature Jamaican dance move, in honor of the late great dancer Bogle also known as Mr. Wacky.

In the video, Angela teases “wait for it”, as she narrates her moves -“go up and come down,” as she dips to squat and pop her booty to Sean Paul’s 2005 hit Temperate. Her narration sounded like one of her workout classes. However, fans picked up on the dance, with many Jamaicans going wild in the comments.

One of her six million followers, Marcus Damas, asked if she was doing the Willie Bounce to which she replied with laughing emojis. Another fan commented, “so we starting the #willybounce challenge”, and tagged Cardi B and her husband Offset to join the challenge.

Meanwhile, there were a few curious fans who didn’t recognize the dance with one fan commenting that it was the millie rock after another asked, “what’s this move called?”

Jamaicans were quick to hop in and ensure that it was known that the dance originated in Jamaica. @mysteryladii commented, “willie bounce by Elephant Man in tribute to the legendary dancer named Bogle R.I.P yall legacy still live.

The video received 623k views within two days. It seems that Angela has got the approval of Jamaicans with some saying she did better than some people they knew.

Angela Simmons might be more exposed to Jamaican music and culture as Def Jam, the company co-founded by her father has been involved in bringing dancehall music and artistes to the hip hop world with major collaborations and album releases of some of the industry’s biggest names like Capleton, Sean Paul, and others.

Check out Angela’s moves below.

Source: Dancehallmag