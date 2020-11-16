Gucci Mane & Jeezy for next Verzuz battle

In late October, VERZUZ announced that Jeezy and T.I. would lead the return of the program on November 19.

Now, a new lineup has been revealed: Gucci Mane will test his hits against Jeezy’s instead of T.I. It’s happening Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Jeezy said that he had previously asked Gucci Mane to join him on VERZUZ but that the rapper had “respectfully declined” through Swizz Beatz.

Jeezy and Gucci Mane have had a long-running feud, which peaked in 2005 when Gucci Mane was charged with the murder of rapper Pookie Loc, an associate of Jeezy’s, during a home invasion.

Gucci Mane was acquitted in early 2006 on the basis of self-defence.

This summer, Jeezy went on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast and expressed interest in easing the tension between him and Gucci Mane, with T.I.’s encouragement.