Guardsman Armoured Vehicle Goes Up in Flames In Montego Bay

A Guardsman Armoured vehicle was reportedly damaged after it went up in flames in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the company has declared that none of the staff hurt and that the valuables being transported are safe.

The employees and the valuables were later transferred to another armoured vehicle.

In a statement Monday evening, Guardsman Armoured said, about 3.30 p.m, it received information that the vehicle was disabled on Long Hill in Montego Bay after a fire broke out in the engine.

The incident resulted in traffic delays.

Investigation continues.