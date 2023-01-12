Growth of Coffee Industry Remains A Priority of Agriculture Ministry

Initiatives have been put in place to grow the coffee industry, says Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.
Speaking at the press launch of the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival on Monday, January 9, at Devon House, in Kingston, the Minister said the coffee industry remains a priority on the Ministry’s agenda.
“The Ministry, through agencies like the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), has put in place various initiatives with the aim of reprojecting the coffee industry, as we seek to capitalise on its income-earning capabilities as well as ensure that our famous and much-sought-after Blue Mountain Coffee can be enjoyed by more and more consumers worldwide,” he said.
He also said the Ministry is executing different initiatives to ensure the continued sustainability and viability of the industry as an income earner, especially for young farmers, and a contributor to Jamaica’s gross domestic product (GDP).
“JACRA is developing the coffee industry business model, which seeks to identify product diversification and markets, investment opportunities and to identify the new technologies and practices with the aim of increasing coffee production for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders,” the Minister said.
The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival, to be held on March 25 in the hills of Newcastle, is the Ministry of Tourism’s flagship event, spearheaded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), that celebrates homegrown coffee.
In its sixth staging, the festival offers consumers the opportunity to explore Blue Mountain Coffee, coffee-related products and experience the coffee culture in Jamaica through food and a variety of activities.
Source: JIS News