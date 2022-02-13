Ground Broken For $75 Million Marchmont To Retrieve Road Project

Ground Broken For $75 Million Marchmont To Retrieve Road Project
Ground Broken For $75 Million Marchmont To Retrieve Road Project

Ground was officially broken on February 8 for the rehabilitation of the Marchmont to Retrieve road in Westmoreland at a cost of $75 million.

Work on the project, which started last December, is scheduled to be completed within the current financial year, which ends on March 31.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, said that the scope of work on the 3.8-kilometre roadway includes clearing of landslides, patching, drain improvement, construction of retaining walls, as well as reshaping and resurfacing the corridor.

“The project is expected to bring relief to motorists, farmers and commuters,” he added, noting the Government’s commitment to the development of the country’s road network.

WRITTEN BY: GARWIN DAVIS
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com