Ground Broken For $75 Million Marchmont To Retrieve Road Project

Ground was officially broken on February 8 for the rehabilitation of the Marchmont to Retrieve road in Westmoreland at a cost of $75 million.

Work on the project, which started last December, is scheduled to be completed within the current financial year, which ends on March 31.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, said that the scope of work on the 3.8-kilometre roadway includes clearing of landslides, patching, drain improvement, construction of retaining walls, as well as reshaping and resurfacing the corridor.

“The project is expected to bring relief to motorists, farmers and commuters,” he added, noting the Government’s commitment to the development of the country’s road network.