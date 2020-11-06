Grim COVID-19 record for US

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The United States, Thursday, recorded the highest single day number of new COVID-19 cases, beating the record set the day before.

Thursday saw more than 108,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That beat Wednesday’s number, itself a record, of more than 102,000 cases. COVID-19 deaths have reached more than 232,000.

US citizens have been focussed on the Presidential Elections and many haven’t noticed that the five highest daily totals of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began have happened in the last week.

Data show that hospitalizations and deaths are also surging and the situation is expected to get worse. According to CNN, a set of forecasts published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention projects that the US’s death toll from COVID19 will reach 266,000 by the end of the month.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....