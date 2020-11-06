Grim COVID-19 record for US

The United States, Thursday, recorded the highest single day number of new COVID-19 cases, beating the record set the day before.

Thursday saw more than 108,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That beat Wednesday’s number, itself a record, of more than 102,000 cases. COVID-19 deaths have reached more than 232,000.

US citizens have been focussed on the Presidential Elections and many haven’t noticed that the five highest daily totals of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began have happened in the last week.

Data show that hospitalizations and deaths are also surging and the situation is expected to get worse. According to CNN, a set of forecasts published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention projects that the US’s death toll from COVID19 will reach 266,000 by the end of the month.