Grenadian Sprinter Taplin Banned for Four years for Evading Doping Test

Olympic 400 metres finalist Bralon Taplin of Grenada lost his an appeal against a four-year ban for dodging a doping test on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 and will miss the Tokyo Games and the next two track and field world championships.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the 4-year the ban imposed on Taplin for evading a doping test after winning on April 13, 2019 race in Grenada, he left the country the following day, taking an early flight home.

Taplin’s ban began on September 25, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

The 28-year-old, a former NCAA relay champion running for Texas A&M University, is banned until Sept. 24, 2023.

The Grenadian, who finished seventh over the 400 metres in the Rio 2016 de Janeiro Olympics final alongside compatriot Kirani James, the London 2012 champion who won silver behind South African’s Wayde van Niekerk.

Taplin is the eighth-fastest man on the all-time list at 400 metres indoors.

The Florida-born athlete’s defense was “he had not been properly notified that he had been selected for the doping control test,” the court said.