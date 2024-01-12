Gregory Roberts Denies Involvement in Shineka Gray Murder Trial

St. James, Jamaica; Shineka Gray Murder Trial – Gregory Roberts, the defendant in the 2017 murder case of Shineka Gray, spoke out in court on Thursday, firmly denying any role in the teen’s tragic death. Roberts, called to the stand by his attorney Leroy Equiano, reiterated his innocence, consistent with his earlier police statement on December 7.
Roberts pointed fingers at co-accused Mario Morrison, who pleaded guilty to Gray’s murder in September 2022, receiving a life sentence under a plea deal. He recounted that on the fateful day, Morrison, also known as “Speci,” had requested a ride. He further claimed that when he arrived for the pick-up, Morrison was accompanied by two others — a man and a woman.
According to Roberts, he was paid $2,000 to transport the trio to Granville in St. James. After dropping them off near a gas station, he told them to contact him when they were ready to leave that location.
Roberts detailed his subsequent movements, stating he visited his babymother in Mount Salem and then went to his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s house before heading to another location.
Missing St. James Teen of Green Pond High Found Stabbed to Death
Shineka Gray, a grade 10 student, was found dead three days after being reported missing. The chilling circumstances surrounding her demise have gripped the community since, and Roberts’ recent testimony introduces new layers to the ongoing court proceedings.
As the trial unfolds, the community watches closely for developments in this long-standing case, seeking justice for Shineka Gray and answers to the questions that have lingered for years.