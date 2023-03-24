Great Start for Chris Binnie at National Senior Squash Trials

Jamaica’s internationally ranked Squash player and number one seeded player in the Jamaica Squash Association’s senior trials posted a big win in his first match on Thursday at the Liguanea Club. Binnie defeated the number five seed Bruce Burrowes three sets to nil with scores of 11-9, 11-9 and 11-8. All three sets were competitive with Burrowes enjoying the lead over Binnie briefly in each set but was not able to convert any to a win.
According to Binnie it was a “good game. I think that shows, you come you have to play and everyone is competitive and today he took it to me and it was really close so I am happy to get a three love win and I am looking forward to tomorrow (Friday).”
“When you start playing events you want to get that first win under your belt, you want to get that first match done with as well so little nerves to start, getting used to the court. I am not based here so the courts I play on are a lot colder so getting used to all of that. I am super happy with how it ended. Hopefully tomorrow (Friday) I can be a little bit better and hopefully get another win” said Binnie.
Burrowes was not unhappy though he lost in straight sets to Binnie. “Chris is a top notch player, Caribbean national player, Caribbean top player, top national player. He is definitely of a different level than the local boys that I am able to train with here but I was able to hold my own against him in the game with points 11-9, 11-9, 11-8. That’s not bad even though its a three love loss. (I) just have to move on to the next match. Wish Chris all the best in the rest of his matches and just hope that Jamaica can put together our strongest team of these trials.”
The trials opened with number four seed Dane Schwier defeating the number six seed Stephan Morrison by a 3-0 margin.
National champion and number two seed Julian Morrison beat the U19 champion and number seven seed Tobias Levy by a three love as well.
The four day trials continues on Friday with matches starting at 6:00 pm at the Liguanea Club.
The trials will be used to select Jamaica’s team to the upcoming PanAm Games in June and the Senior Caribbean Squash Championship in August.