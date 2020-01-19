Gravel, Oil Spilled from Haulage Truck on Edward Seaga Highway

Gravel, Oil Spilled from Haulage Truck on Edward Seaga Highway
An accident occurred on the Edward Seaga Highway by the truck which overturned on Friday evening, spilling a portion of the gravel it was transporting, also the oil.

The truck was heading towards the north direction and overturned close to the roundabout in Mammee Bay, St Ann resulting in traffic delays on the thoroughfare.                                                                                          

Firefighters from the St Ann’s Bay Fire Station were alerted the scene and in the process of clearing the section of the highway by scraping dirt from the hillside to throw on the oil.

The truck was laying on its sideway on the highway, and the driver’s side of the windscreen was broken, with the roof also smashed in.

It’s not known how many persons were transported in the truck at that time, and there were no reports of injuries, the driver had fled the scene.

Marc Lodge – News Reporter



