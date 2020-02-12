Graphic Accident at Providence in St James

Several individuals were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, St. James after the vehicles that they were traveling in collided on the morning of February 12.

A coaster and a Mitsubishi van were traveling along the Providence main road in St James when the accident occurred. The coaster was transporting Ziva Hyatt workers on the early morning shift to the hotel in Rose hall when the accident occurred.

Several residents from the nearby Flanker community who heard the impact rushed to the scene to see what was happening. A female resident who quickly arrived to the scene from the Flanker community reported, “When I got here I saw five persons laying motionless on the ground, then a few minutes after that I saw an ambulance and fire brigade came on the scene, the fire brigade had to cut the man from the mangle of the coaster bus, just to get him out”.

Police and curious passersby were on the street trying to figure out what was the cause of the accident. Local police officers are currently investigating the situation. The motor vehicles that were involved in the accident are being placed on a wrecker.