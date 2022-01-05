Grammys Could Be Postponed due to Omicron Surge

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the Recording Academy say the 64th annual Grammy Awards is likely to be postponed this year.

The awards show, which is set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, could be pushed back for the second consecutive year, as COVID-19 numbers are at a record high.

Last year’s show was scheduled for January 31, 2021, but was delayed to March 14 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson for the Academy indicated that no final decision has yet been made.

Jon Batiste leads this year’s nominees with 11 nods, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber with eight nods each.

The Reggae Grammy category will see Spice, Gramps Morgan, Etana, Jesse Royal, Sean Paul and Soja vying for the trophy.