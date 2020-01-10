Grade 4 Primary School Students To Sit PEP Exams June 25 – 26

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Grade 4 primary school students who are preparing to transition to secondary level education will sit their component of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, 2020, in Language Arts and Mathematics Performance Tasks.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has issued a bulletin informing that these Grade Four students will sit a Performance Task assessment in Mathematics and a Performance Task assessment in Language Arts.

The content used to develop the real-world scenarios in each Performance Task is taken from the Grade 4 National Standard Curriculum (NSC) in Mathematics and Language Arts. The Performance Tasks at Grade Four will assess: the achievement of the NSC at the Grade Four level and the students’ literacy and numeracy skills.

The teachers’ activity will be distributed to the schools prior to the administration of the tests. This will provide additional guidance as to how students can be further prepared for this new assessment.

According to the bulletin, all students will sit the examinations in centres presided over by external invigilators.

 

Source: JIS News

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Dear Editor: Another Homophobic Attack
Dear Editor: Another Homophobic Attack
What To Do if You Have Dengue Fever
What To Do if You Have Dengue Fever
Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew
Female Shot Dead, Five Others Shot and Injured, at Bowen Road, St Andrew
Jealous Lover Hangs Himself in Hanover, After Being Thrown Out By His Girlfriend
Jealous Lover Hangs Himself in Hanover, After Being Thrown Out By His Girlfriend
Spotify’s most streamed artist of the Decade, Drake drops new song today with Future called “Life is Good”
Spotify’s most streamed artist of the Decade, Drake drops new song today with Future called “Life is Good”
Man accused of chopping another man with machete
Man accused of chopping another man with machete
Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios
Illegal Gun Seized from a man in Ocho Rios
Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover
Bus Operator Stabbed to Death in Lucea Bus Park, in Hanover
NSWMA Requests Residents To Provide Feedback
NSWMA Requests Residents To Provide Feedback

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....