Grace Foods Hosts A Holiday Treat for 50 Middle and High School Students in East Orange, NJ

Grace Foods, Jamaica’s largest food exporter to the United States will on Saturday December 18 host a holiday treat for 50 middle and high school students in East Orange, NJ.

The holiday treat in keeping with its company policy of giving back to communities where it does business. This year East Orange was chosen because 50% of the city’s residents are of Caribbean descent.

The participating middle and high school students are from the Dionne Warwick and the Whitney Houston schools, as well as two other area schools in Essex County.

The kids and one parent will be treated to a delicious meal of signature Jamaican dishes prepared by area chefs. Grace Foods will also provide prizes for five outstanding high achievers among the schools. Prizes will be presented by Mr. Abdul R. Saleem Hasan, superintendent of schools for the East Orange School District.

Local reggae artists in New Jersey will provide entertainment, and the students themselves will perform a few Christmas items.