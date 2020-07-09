Gov’t Spends Over $3.5 Billion For Cornwall Regional Hospital Rehabilitation

Jamaica News: The Government has expended more than $3.5 billion for rehabilitation of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James and the creation of new infrastructure to support service provision to the citizens in that part of the island.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 7.

Cornwall Regional Hospital remains the main health service provider in the western region.

Since 2016, the hospital has been undergoing major rehabilitation and the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has been challenged to operate all aspects of the services while repairing the infrastructure.

“In addition, coronavirus (COVID-19) has contributed to the slowing down of the rehabilitation of Cornwall Regional Hospital because we have had to divert attention, personnel in some instances, to deal with the COVID challenge,” he noted.

The Health Minister said that despite the challenges associated with the rehabilitation efforts, the hospital is providing 80 to 100 per cent of all services.

The hospital currently provides 90 per cent of all outpatient and 100 per cent of all surgical services.

“I want to say to the people of Western Jamaica that Cornwall Regional Hospital is open and available to provide care to you. Despite the challenges of the restoration and rehabilitation, when it is finished, Cornwall is going to be one of the most modern hospitals in the Caribbean region,” Dr. Tufton said.

Source: JIS News