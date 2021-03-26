Gov’t Provides $119 Million to Help Farmers Transport Sugar Cane

The Government is providing $119 million to assist farmers with the transportation of 35,000 tonnes of sugar cane to the Worthy Park Factory in St. Catherine for the 2020/2021 crop year.

Making the disclosure during Wednesday’s (March 24) virtual post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams said that support will benefit farmers from Clarendon, St. Catherine, and Trelawny.

She said that the funds will be reallocated from approximately $177 million previously allotted to the Sugar Industry Authority (SIA) and the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings Limited.

Mrs. Williams noted that over the past three years, the Government has expended more than $500 million in support to facilitate the transportation of sugar cane and to effect repairs to cane roads as part of the continued support to farmers and other stakeholders within the industry.

