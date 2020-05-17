Gov’t insists no request from ship for docking in Jamaica

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton is insisting that no formal approval has been provided for any vessel to be granted permission for the disembarking of any person in Jamaica.

The Minister was reacting to widespread reports in social and mainstream media that more than one thousand Jamaicans are expected in Falmouth port aboard a cruise ship, ‘Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas’ and that they haven’t been able to get word from Government in response to their requests to enter the country.

In a release Sunday afternoon, May 17, the Ministry of Health referenced its statement from earlier today that it “has no knowledge of a ship coming into harbour and neither do we have any information or any knowledge of any arrangement for a specific date for the action to be taken.”

The release said Jamaica was indeed in discussions for the repatriation of crew members and “consultations are being held for the safest method for this to be done.”

The Ministry’s release said given where the discussions are there is “no reason to believe that a ship could be on its way to Jamaica without the knowledge and consent of the Government of Jamaica.”