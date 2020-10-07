Gov’t extends cash pay-out to workers affected by COVID-19

Jamaica News: Two of the relief programmes to help tens to thousands of Jamaicans who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 are to be extended to the end of the year.

The unemployment support of $18,000 per fortnight to people who lost their jobs after March 31 will be continued. So too will the support to hotel staff who are kept on the payroll by their employers even though the businesses have been affected. The businesses will be provided an added $18,000 per fortnight, for each staff members whose salary is not above the income tax threshold.

The two programmes will cost $5 Billion.

Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke announced the continuation of the benefits provided for in a Second supplementary estimate to the 2020/21 Budget. That Estimate sees spending going up by $15.7 Billion for this year.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

