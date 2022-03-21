Gov’t Building Safer, More Resilient Road Infrastructure

Gov’t Building Safer, More Resilient Road Infrastructure
Gov’t Building Safer, More Resilient Road Infrastructure

The Government is undertaking a programme for the development of the road network to create more resilient infrastructure, and to improve vehicular movement and safety on the roadways, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Making his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 18), the Prime Minister said the programme includes bypassing townships to shorten journeys and “take off unnecessary congestion”.

He noted that some of the country’s main roads and highways pass through “one-road townships” which slows down traffic significantly and increases travel time.

He said that the “the grand vision”, which is also a “practical vision”, will not only involve the relocation of roads to safe ground and allow for better alignment but make them more defensible against climate change.

“As we seek to build a first-class infrastructure and smart urban areas, which are the bases of a good quality of life, we must orient our minds… to recognising that the elements of our built environment are to be logically and strategically arranged for efficiency, sustainability, and aesthetics,” he said.

“When road networks are not properly planned, they become a hindrance to development. The approach to improving our road network has to be strategic and systematic in order to future-proof the development opportunities,” the Prime Minister added.

WRITTEN BY: GARFIELD L. ANGUS
SOURCE: JIS news

Lyrically Badd – We Up Now (Official Music Video)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com