Gov’t Building Safer, More Resilient Road Infrastructure

The Government is undertaking a programme for the development of the road network to create more resilient infrastructure, and to improve vehicular movement and safety on the roadways, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Making his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 18), the Prime Minister said the programme includes bypassing townships to shorten journeys and “take off unnecessary congestion”.

He noted that some of the country’s main roads and highways pass through “one-road townships” which slows down traffic significantly and increases travel time.

He said that the “the grand vision”, which is also a “practical vision”, will not only involve the relocation of roads to safe ground and allow for better alignment but make them more defensible against climate change.

“As we seek to build a first-class infrastructure and smart urban areas, which are the bases of a good quality of life, we must orient our minds… to recognising that the elements of our built environment are to be logically and strategically arranged for efficiency, sustainability, and aesthetics,” he said.

“When road networks are not properly planned, they become a hindrance to development. The approach to improving our road network has to be strategic and systematic in order to future-proof the development opportunities,” the Prime Minister added.