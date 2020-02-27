Gov’t Building On Bustamante’s Legacy – Dr. Chang

Jamaica News: Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the Government is building an economically viable and secure Jamaica on the foundations laid by National Hero, the Rt. Excellent, Sir Alexander Bustamante.

He noted that Sir Alexander pursued “equity for the working class and fought to address the social and economic ills facing the masses.”

“This Government will continue to build on Bustamante’s legacy by putting in place the necessary social, environmental and infrastructure facilities and provide opportunities for individual empowerment, community empowerment and for national development,” he said.

Dr. Chang was addressing a ceremony to mark the 136th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s first Prime Minister at his birthplace in Blenheim, Hanover, on Monday (Feb. 24).

He noted that the Government has demonstrated unwavering commitment to building a better Jamaica.

He cited major infrastructure projects such as the flyover at Three Miles in Kingston; the Bernard Lodge housing redevelopment in St. Catherine; the Essex Valley Water Supply and Irrigation Project in St. Elizabeth; among others.

Dr. Chang noted that the Government is expanding social intervention initiatives such as the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme to reach unattached youth.

“This Government is leading the charge in combating crime and violence, disrupting gangs, prosecuting gang members, and revealing and uprooting seeds of corruption wherever they may be,” he added.

“We are modernising the security forces and strengthening law enforcement capacity. We are leading the country with accountability and transparency. We are building a more equitable Jamaica by providing more job and life opportunities for our young people in particular,” he pointed out.

“This Government is demonstrating that, like Bustamante. We are responding to the needs of our people and fulfilling his mission, carrying on his legacy,” Dr. Chang said.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in a message delivered by Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Daffodil Thompson, noted that Sir Alexander’s influence spread beyond Jamaica to the wider Caribbean.

“He was one of the statesmen, who oversaw our transition from colonisation to free and independent people. I want to speak about the legacy of Bustamante and the reason we should pay great respect to this nation builder,” Ms. Grange said.

Source: JIS News