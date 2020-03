The Governor General of Jamaica, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Linton Allen, ON, GCMG, CD, KSt.J, has officially declared two national days of prayer, starting today, Friday, March 20, at 6 pm and ending Sunday, March 22, at 6 pm.

These two days of prayer and fasting should focus on the following:

• Containment and elimination of COVID-19

• Healing for those infected by COVID-I9

• Cure (vaccine) for the disease

• Combatting the economic fallout

• Enablement and protection of all medical professionals in the performance of

their duties

• The poor, needy, elderly and vulnerable in the society

• The Security Forces

• The Government, the Church, the Private Sector and all non-government

• organizations (NG0s) involved in the fight against COV1D-19

• The members of the international community who presently suffer as a result of

COVID-19

The message was relayed to the media by the Custos of Montego Bay, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, this morning at a press briefing at the Faith Temple Assemblies of God, at Princess Street, Montego Bay.