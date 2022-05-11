Government Meeting With NWC To End Strike

Government Meeting With NWC To End Strike
Government Meeting With NWC To End Strike

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has convened a meeting with key players at the National Water Commission (NWC) and union representatives, as workers are in protest over an outstanding reclassification exercise as well as the ongoing public-sector compensation review.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 10), Portfolio Minister Hon. Karl Samuda, said the meeting was held with a view to resolving the problem.

“It will require further consultation because there are still differences that will have to be resolved, and I will keep the people of Jamaica [informed]. I have already indicated our decision to meet, and I will give an undertaking to keep the people apprised of the progress or the challenges that are being faced,” Mr. Samuda said.

The current industrial action has caused islandwide disruption of water supply to customers.

“I sympathise wholeheartedly with the persons who are denied water supply, and we will do everything in our power to try to resolve the issue. As soon as we are able to put a position together that is acceptable, I will advise this House and the people of Jamaica,” Mr. Samuda said.

He added: “We will, during the course of the negotiations, ensure that everything is done to have that flow of water on a continuous basis.”

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com