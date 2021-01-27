Government Holds Discussions With China, Cuba And India On COVID-19 Vaccines

'None of your business' - Tufton
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Government has held discussions with China, Cuba and India with regard to obtaining coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for Jamaicans, when they become available.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made this announcement at a virtual press conference on Monday (January 25).

Dr. Tufton said these countries are well advanced in the research and clinical trials of their vaccines.

“Further to the announcement that Cabinet had given approval for the Ministry to source safe vaccines from other facilities outside of the COVAX Facility, I am pleased to announce that meetings have been held with the Ambassadors of China, Cuba and India. During these meetings we have expressed Jamaica’s interest in obtaining vaccines from these countries, once they become available and are safe for our population. These countries are well advanced in the research and clinical trials of vaccines,” the Minister said.

“Our number-one priority remains the safety of our people, and the Government, through the Ministry of Health & Wellness, will continue to seek out all avenues to ensure the best health outcome for every citizen,” he added.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....