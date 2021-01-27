Government Holds Discussions With China, Cuba And India On COVID-19 Vaccines

The Government has held discussions with China, Cuba and India with regard to obtaining coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for Jamaicans, when they become available.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made this announcement at a virtual press conference on Monday (January 25).

Dr. Tufton said these countries are well advanced in the research and clinical trials of their vaccines.

“Further to the announcement that Cabinet had given approval for the Ministry to source safe vaccines from other facilities outside of the COVAX Facility, I am pleased to announce that meetings have been held with the Ambassadors of China, Cuba and India. During these meetings we have expressed Jamaica’s interest in obtaining vaccines from these countries, once they become available and are safe for our population. These countries are well advanced in the research and clinical trials of vaccines,” the Minister said.

“Our number-one priority remains the safety of our people, and the Government, through the Ministry of Health & Wellness, will continue to seek out all avenues to ensure the best health outcome for every citizen,” he added.