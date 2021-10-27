Government Considering Differential Treatment Based on Vaccination Status

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that Jamaicans will not be forced or mandated to accept the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, but noted that there may be “differential treatment” for persons who take the vaccines versus those who refuse to be inoculated.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking with residents of James Hill in Clarendon, recently, noted that differential treatment based on vaccination status is grounded in the country’s laws.

He pointed out, for example, that unvaccinated children are not allowed to enrol in schools until they are inoculated.

“Persons who are suspected of a contagious disease, that is so declared, can be quarantined, and if they are confirmed to be ill with the disease, they can be isolated, so, the principle of separating persons who are potentially infected and contagious is well established,” the Prime Minister noted.

“It is not discrimination; it is a matter of saying, here are the options, and if you are not vaccinated there might be options for you, such as showing that you are not infected, so you, therefore, produce a test,” he further outlined.

Mr. Holness said that the focus of the Government is to protect the public good and return the country to normality as soon as possible.

“It is about ensuring that we, as far as possible, preserve the freedom of choice of our people, but at the same time, preserve public health. Those who have decided to get vaccinated and have reduced their risk to public health, they should not be under the same regime as those persons, who decide not to get vaccinated, and are at a higher risk to the public health,” he contended.

The Prime Minister said: “Before we get to those measures, it is important that we explain to you the citizens, why these are necessary, so that you can come on board, and get vaccinated, so we don’t have to go that route.”

Meanwhile, he assured the residents of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

He said that the Government made a “deliberate” decision that the vaccines would only be used if they had World Health Organization (WHO) approval, adding that there is “global consensus, that these vaccines are safe and effective”.

“The Government did not come to the decision about the vaccination without first, assuring ourselves that the vaccines were safe for your use, and that in taking the vaccines, it would be effective to give you protection against the disease and return the country to normalcy,” he stressed.