Govana drops banger with Fivio Foreign

Govana is racking up the views on YouTube following the release of his latest single, called “Movie” featuring Fivio Foreign.

The dancehall entertainer traveled to Brooklyn, New York to film the video which dropped May 5.

Govana has been steadily building out his catalogue over the past few years, churning out hits such as “Champ, Likkle Bit A Money”, Up Front, One And Move among others.

Meanwhile, fast rising rapper Fivio Foreign has appeared on Drake’s “Demons” last year, which peaked at 34 on the Hot 100 chart.

‘Movie’ is currently trending on YouTube.

