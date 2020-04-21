Gov. Andrew Cuomo to meet President Trump at White House

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet President Trump for an Oval Office visit on Tuesday afternoon, just days after they bitterly clashed over the coronavirus pandemic, Trump announced.

“I think the governor is coming to see us tomorrow, he’s coming to see us tomorrow afternoon,” Trump told reporters Monday during the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

“Andrew is going to be coming in with some of his people and we’re looking forward to that,” he continued after praising the hard-hit Empire State’s response to the virus.

The governor’s office confirmed the Washington visit to The Post.

The White House meeting comes after the two leaders traded blows on Friday — with Trump telling Cuomo he needed to do less complaining and get on with his job.

An angry Cuomo immediately snapped back, throwing the president’s projections back at him and mocking him for his stint as the host of “The Apprentice” TV series.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Www.nypost.com

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....