Gov. Andrew Cuomo to meet President Trump at White House

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet President Trump for an Oval Office visit on Tuesday afternoon, just days after

“I think the governor is coming to see us tomorrow, he’s coming to see us tomorrow afternoon,” Trump told reporters Monday during the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

“Andrew is going to be coming in with some of his people and we’re looking forward to that,” he continued after praising the hard-hit Empire State’s response to the virus.

The governor’s office confirmed the Washington visit to The Post.

The White House meeting comes after the two leaders traded blows on Friday — with Trump telling Cuomo he needed to do less complaining and get on with his job.

An angry Cuomo immediately snapped back, throwing the president’s projections back at him and mocking him for his stint as the host of “The Apprentice” TV series.

