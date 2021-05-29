Gossip: Reggae & Singer Mix Up

Gossip: Reggae & Singer Mix Up
If you know anything about Reggae and Dancehall it’s always a mixup or rumour short of destroying a career or advancing a career. We’ve seen husband and wife’s businesses before some did well some not so well.

Well, rumour in Reggae and Dancehall that there is a new power couple. Artist and management combo that is making their presence felt. What we have heard is that with new wife and management also new family parts as well. We had a bird pecking in our ear that not only is she controlling his career but threw his child to curve.

Let’s see how this one plays out. New wife new life and everything in between dash way.

