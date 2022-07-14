Gospel Singer Shot Dead at Home in St Elizabeth

A 57-year-old gospel singer was shot dead at her home in St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

She has been identified as Carmen Wellington of Maxfield town, Burnt Savannah in the parish.

According to reports, at about 8:35 p.m., Wellington was with relatives in her yard when gunmen traveling in a motor car opened fire, hitting her. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police say a motive has not yet been established for the murder, however, they are following very strong leads.

Investigations are ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com