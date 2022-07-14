Gospel Singer Shot Dead at Home in St Elizabeth

A 57-year-old gospel singer was shot dead at her home in St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

She has been identified as Carmen Wellington of Maxfield town, Burnt Savannah in the parish.

According to reports, at about 8:35 p.m., Wellington was with relatives in her yard when gunmen traveling in a motor car opened fire, hitting her. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police say a motive has not yet been established for the murder, however, they are following very strong leads.

Investigations are ongoing.