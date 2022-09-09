‘Goofy’ Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm

The St. Elizabeth Police charged a 33-year-old man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ben Lomond district in the parish on Wednesday, September 07.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is Khayan Dawkins, otherwise called ‘Goofy’, a mechanic of the same community.

Reports from the Black River Police are that about 9:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by Dawkins was searched. During the search, the firearm and three rounds of ammunition were found inside the bedroom.

Dawkins was subsequently charged and is awaiting a court date.

