Goodell Encourages NFL Teams to Sign Quarterback Kaepernick 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he would like to see a team to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Goodell said he will “support” a club wishing to sign Kaepernick.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going take a team to make that decision,” he told ESPN.

Kaepernick, 32-year-old began kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 in a protest against racial injustice and has been a free agent since 2017.

The National Football League banned players from protesting in such a way but now says it was “wrong” to do so.

Goodell added on Monday, June 15, 2020: “If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better.”

Kaepernick’s peaceful protest has gained renewed support in the wake of the death of unarmed African American George Floyd, who died on 25 May while being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis, which sparked protests across the US and worldwide.

Current NFL stars including Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr had called on the league to “condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people”.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also posted a statement asking for forgiveness after he was criticised for saying kneeling protests would be “disrespecting the flag”.

The NFL has since pledged $250 million over a 10-year period to help combat systemic racism in the United States and says the fund will “support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans”.