Golding Slams PNP Over Senators

Mark Golding, MP for South St Andrew, seen as a likely contender to lead the People’s National Party(PNP) has slammed the Party over the naming of eight members to the Senate.

Golding said in a release that he was unhappy with the way the Party went about it. Dr Peter Phillips, outgoing PNP President, named all eight Opposition members to the Senate.

Mr Golding says there should have been some consensus about the naming of the Opposition Eight, since their appointment was binding on the next President and have no obligation to resign.

