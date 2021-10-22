Golden State Warriors Beat LA Lakers 121 – 114

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 on October 19, a showdown between Western Conference contenders at Staples Center. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Nemanja Bjelica spearheaded the winning effort for the visitors, who are looking to bounce back from last season’s play-in tournament exit.

On the west coast, the Warriors, led by a 21-point, 10-assist, and 10-rebound triple-double from Steph Curry, came from behind to beat the 2020 champions.

Six Warriors players scored double figures, while Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points and 11 rebounds from the bench.

Impressive showings from LeBron James scored 34 points and Anthony Davis added 33 weren’t enough for the Lakers, who debuted a new lineup featuring plenty of noteworthy additions.

Russell Westbrook, who was making his competitive Lakers debut, was limited to eight points, five rebounds, and four assists.

