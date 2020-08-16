Gold Gad creates history by hitting over a million views on WorldStarHipHop

In only a few days, dancehall deejay Gold Gad has created history by getting one million views on WorldStarHipHop for his latest track New Scheme.

The track was produced by Gramma Records which is managed by Michael Williams alongside Ryan Windett.

WorldStarHipHop is a content-aggregating video blog.] Founded in 2005, the site averages 411,726 unique visitors a day. Alexa ranked the site 235th in site traffic in the United States and 992nd for worldwide traffic.

Gold Gad has created a successful music career by poking fun at himself and making hits about controversial topics like lottery scamming. Like many deejays, things started out pretty slow for him. After working as a sound engineer for many years and helping others to build their career, Gad decided to try his luck as a deejay.

Initially, under the moniker Philip T2K and a shock-effecting façade of hair extensions and black scleral contact lens, he didn’t quite resonate with the Jamaican audience. Eventually, he changed his name and struck gold, Gold Gad emerged and so did his sense of humor and career.

He has gained much popularity among Jamaicans home and abroad, and even among international fans.