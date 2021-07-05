“Goblin” Fatally Shot by Police in Franklin Town, Kingston

A man wanted for murder was fatally shot in Franklyn Town, Kingston on Saturday, July 3, after an alleged gunbattle between gunmen and police.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Andrew Thompson, also known as “Goblin”.

A flyer distributed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) prior to his death, listed his last known address as Bryden Street in Kingston 16. According to the flyer, he was wanted for murder at the time of his death.

While the JCF promised to offer further information, it is believed that a police team went to Franklyn Town sometime after 5 p.m. in search of Thompson and other criminals.

Gunmen confronted the cops, resulting in a gunfight between the two sides. Thompson was fatally shot during the operation and a 9mm pistol was retrieved.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.